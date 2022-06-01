2026 WR Chris Henry Jr. Participates at WVU Camp

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The West Virginia football program has had a long line of second and even third-generation Mountaineers that went on to have success just as their father or grandfather had. The most recent being Darius and Dante Stills, the sons of Gary who played for WVU from 1996-98.

Could the next in line be class of 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.?

Obviously, we are a long way away from any decision being made but in terms of talent, he has plenty of it. In fact, he already holds offers from UConn, Grambling, Marshall, and WVU.

Recently, Henry took part in a one-day camp at WVU, and just from one catch that he posted on Twitter, you can see the similar traits and explosiveness that his dad possessed. Long, athletic, rangy receiver that can go get the ball at its highest point.

His late father, "Slim", was a tremendous receiver and was a serious deep ball threat at WVU. In two seasons in the Old Gold and Blue, he hauled in 93 receptions for 1,878 yards and 22 touchdowns.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.