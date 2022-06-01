Skip to main content

2026 WR Chris Henry Jr. Participates at WVU Camp

Like father, like son, Chris Henry Jr. shows off potential at WVU camp.

The West Virginia football program has had a long line of second and even third-generation Mountaineers that went on to have success just as their father or grandfather had. The most recent being Darius and Dante Stills, the sons of Gary who played for WVU from 1996-98. 

Could the next in line be class of 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.? 

Obviously, we are a long way away from any decision being made but in terms of talent, he has plenty of it. In fact, he already holds offers from UConn, Grambling, Marshall, and WVU.

Recently, Henry took part in a one-day camp at WVU, and just from one catch that he posted on Twitter, you can see the similar traits and explosiveness that his dad possessed. Long, athletic, rangy receiver that can go get the ball at its highest point. 

His late father, "Slim", was a tremendous receiver and was a serious deep ball threat at WVU. In two seasons in the Old Gold and Blue, he hauled in 93 receptions for 1,878 yards and 22 touchdowns.

