'23 EDGE Jameial Lyons Announces Commitment

The Mountaineers miss out on a top defensive end prospect.

Friday afternoon, class of 2023 defensive end Jameial Lyons (6'4", 258 lbs) of Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania ended his recruitment by taking to Twitter to announce that he has committed to Penn State.

Lyons chose the Nittany Lions over Cincinnati, Illinois, Penn State, Pitt, and West Virginia.

Over the course of the last four months, Lyons has made three separate trips to State College, marking four total since last year. The only other visit he made since the start of the year was to West Virginia, which took place on January 31st. 

With Lyons now off the board, West Virginia will turn its attention to Dylan Gooden, Mason Robinson, Dashawn Womack, Kion Wright, and Braden Palmer among several other pass rushers.

