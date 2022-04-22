'23 EDGE Jameial Lyons Announces Commitment

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Friday afternoon, class of 2023 defensive end Jameial Lyons (6'4", 258 lbs) of Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania ended his recruitment by taking to Twitter to announce that he has committed to Penn State.

Lyons chose the Nittany Lions over Cincinnati, Illinois, Penn State, Pitt, and West Virginia.

Over the course of the last four months, Lyons has made three separate trips to State College, marking four total since last year. The only other visit he made since the start of the year was to West Virginia, which took place on January 31st.

With Lyons now off the board, West Virginia will turn its attention to Dylan Gooden, Mason Robinson, Dashawn Womack, Kion Wright, and Braden Palmer among several other pass rushers.

