'Amazing' Visit to WVU Leaves 2023 Safety Jayden Sheppard 'Speechless'

West Virginia seems to be in a good spot for this Florida safety.

July 16th is decision day for 2023 Niceville, Florida safety Jayden Sheppard and this past weekend, he completed what turned out to be an amazing visit to WVU.

"Oh my lord, amazing," Sheppard told Mountaineers Now on his official visit. "It had me speechless. It definitely blew away my expectations.

"Hearing everything they provide for their players and everyone in the program, it's just amazing. They're amazing people too. All the coaches have real, genuine love for their players."

The lead recruiter for Sheppard at WVU is safeties coach Dontae Wright, who has been in contact with him for quite some time.

"Coach Wright and I chop it up just about every day. We have a close relationship - it's more than just football. You can tell when a coach truly wants you and I get all good vibes with really all the coaches at West Virginia that I talk to."

Sheppard also holds offers from Arkansas, Army, Florida A&M, Georgia Tech, Southern Miss, Tulane, and a few others. When asked where WVU fits in his interests, Sheppard responded, "I have a list of top three schools in my head right now and they are definitely in it."

