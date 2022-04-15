Arkansas State Transfer Norchad Omier Reveals Final Four Schools

West Virginia will not be landing one of the top transfers on the market.

Arkansas State transfer Norchad Omier is narrowed down his choices and has left West Virginia off of the list after initially stating that he would be visiting soon. The four schools he will be choosing from are Miami, Florida State, Georgetown, and Texas Tech.

This past season, Omier was named the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year as a Freshman. He averaged 17.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game for the Red Wolves. Omier posted 20 double-doubles and set career highs in points (35) vs Louisiana-Monroe and rebounds (26). Despite standing in at just 6'7", 230 pounds, Omier has a knack for snatching rebounds and playing bigger than his size would indicate.

