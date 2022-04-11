Skip to main content

Arkansas State Transfer, Sun Belt Player of the Year to Visit West Virginia

The Mountaineers continue their search for a big man.

One of the top transfers in the portal, Arkansas State forward Norchad Omier, is set to make a visit to West Virginia, according to a report from Nick Lorensen.

This past season, Omier was named the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year as a Freshman. He averaged 17.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game for the Red Wolves. Omier posted 20 double-doubles and set career highs in points (35) vs Louisiana-Monroe and rebounds (26). Despite standing in at just 6'7", 230 pounds, Omier has a knack for snatching rebounds and playing bigger than his size would indicate. 

Omier recently visited Miami (FL) and is also being pursued by Kentucky.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Andrew Wilson-Lamp
Football

Neal Brown Tabs Standouts from Spring Practice No. 9

By Schuyler Callihan45 minutes ago
IMG_1090
Baseball

West Virginia's Quick Start Completes Series Sweep over Baylor

By Christopher Hall14 hours ago
USATSI_15016029_168388579_lowres
Football

Former WVU CB Nicktroy Fortune Chooses New School

By Schuyler Callihan17 hours ago
Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Tony Mathis Jr. (24) dives for the endzone during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Tony Mathis is Preparing to take his game to Another Level

By Christopher HallApr 9, 2022
Neal Brown
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Practice No. 9

By Christopher HallApr 9, 2022
Victor Scott
Baseball

Victor Scott's Big Day at the Plate Powers WVU Past Baylor

By Schuyler CallihanApr 9, 2022
USATSI_17197860_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

Former Georgia QB JT Daniels Visiting WVU This Weekend

By Schuyler CallihanApr 9, 2022
Jacob Watters
Baseball

West Virgina Walks off Baylor in Big 12 Opener

By Christopher HallApr 8, 2022