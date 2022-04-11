Arkansas State Transfer, Sun Belt Player of the Year to Visit West Virginia

One of the top transfers in the portal, Arkansas State forward Norchad Omier, is set to make a visit to West Virginia, according to a report from Nick Lorensen.

This past season, Omier was named the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year as a Freshman. He averaged 17.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game for the Red Wolves. Omier posted 20 double-doubles and set career highs in points (35) vs Louisiana-Monroe and rebounds (26). Despite standing in at just 6'7", 230 pounds, Omier has a knack for snatching rebounds and playing bigger than his size would indicate.

Omier recently visited Miami (FL) and is also being pursued by Kentucky.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.