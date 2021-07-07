BREAKING: 2022 WR Omar Cooper Jr. Announces Commitment

Wednesday afternoon, class of 2022 wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. ((6'1", 170 lbs) of Lawrence North HS in Indianapolis, IN announced on Twitter that he has committed to Indiana.

Cooper took an official visit to West Virginia back in mid-June and it closed the gap on Indiana's lead in his recruitment. "It was amazing. It's an amazing environment and great people, especially the coaching staff," Cooper said. "I hung out with Coach Parker the most. We have a really good relationship and I'm getting closer and closer with him and the rest of the staff."

However, Cooper's ties to the Indiana program were too strong for WVU to overcome. His former high school quarterback, Donaven McCulley, is on the Indiana roster and Cooper's close friend, C.J. Gunn, is committed to play basketball at Indiana.

Aside from Indiana and West Virginia, Cooper also holds offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, Purdue, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and several others.

