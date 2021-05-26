Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

BREAKING: 2022 WR Quan Lee Makes Decision

West Virginia's top wide receiver target is off the board.
Author:
Publish date:

Moments ago, class of 2022 wide receiver Quan Lee (6'1", 180 lbs) of F.W. Buchholz High School in Gainesville, FL announced that he has committed to the University of Miami (FL), just as we had predicted last week.

Lee chose Miami over other offers from Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Central Florida, Nebraska, and West Virginia. The Mountaineers were high on Lee's list and were thought to be one of the leaders in his recruitment alongside Miami. 

"Coach Parker is great. We have discussed how I would be used in the offense and things like that. I love West Virginia and everything they have to offer," Lee told Mountaineer Maven earlier this month.

Top remaining wide receiver targets for WVU in the 2022 class:

WR Peter Kikwata (Germantown, MD)

Top 8: Auburn, Boston College, Florida State, Maryland, Kentucky, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia.

Visit to WVU: June 24th-26th

WR Antonio Gates Jr. (Dearborn, MI)

Top 12: Penn State, Kentucky, Louisville, Washington State, Iowa State, Boston College, Nebraska, Maryland, Ole Miss, Pitt, Michigan State, West Virginia.

WR Shawn Miller (Bradenton, FL)

Top 5: Illinois, Miami, Arizona, Indiana, West Virginia.

Visit to WVU: June 11th-13th

WR Keshlon Jackson (Lake Charles, LA)

Top 7: Houston, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana Tech, Ole Miss, Memphis, West Virginia.

WR Gregory Gaines III (Tampa, FL)

Top 12: Kansas State, Penn State, Marshall, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Florida State, Central Florida, South Florida, Virginia Tech, Georgia, West Virginia.

WR Jaylen Ward (Alabaster, AL)

Top 5: Coastal Carolina, Florida State, Indiana, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

WR Marquarius White (Pinson, AL)

Top 10: Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, West Virginia.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2021-05-26 at 1.18.57 PM
Recruiting

BREAKING: 2022 WR Quan Lee Makes Decision

USATSI_15788389_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Manoah Set to Make MLB Debut vs Yankees

USATSI_11320397_168388579_lowres
Area 304+

Booms, Busts, & Clunkers of the 2016 Recruiting Class

McBride
Basketball

ESPN's Latest Mock Draft Projection for Miles McBride

Ben Hampton
Baseball

West Virginia Outlasts Kansas in Game One of the Big 12 Tournament

USATSI_13674904_168388579_lowres
Football

PFF Ranks All 130 FBS Teams for the 2021 Season

Austin Davis delivering a go-ahead two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning. Davis went 1-4 with two RBI's.
Baseball

PREVIEW: West Virginia Opens the Big 12 Championship vs. Kansas

USATSI_10264237_168388579_lowres
Football

Top 10 WVU JUCO Transfers of the Past 10 Years