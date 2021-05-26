BREAKING: 2022 WR Quan Lee Makes Decision

Moments ago, class of 2022 wide receiver Quan Lee (6'1", 180 lbs) of F.W. Buchholz High School in Gainesville, FL announced that he has committed to the University of Miami (FL), just as we had predicted last week.

Lee chose Miami over other offers from Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Central Florida, Nebraska, and West Virginia. The Mountaineers were high on Lee's list and were thought to be one of the leaders in his recruitment alongside Miami.

"Coach Parker is great. We have discussed how I would be used in the offense and things like that. I love West Virginia and everything they have to offer," Lee told Mountaineer Maven earlier this month.

Top remaining wide receiver targets for WVU in the 2022 class:

WR Peter Kikwata (Germantown, MD)

Top 8: Auburn, Boston College, Florida State, Maryland, Kentucky, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia.

Visit to WVU: June 24th-26th

WR Antonio Gates Jr. (Dearborn, MI)

Top 12: Penn State, Kentucky, Louisville, Washington State, Iowa State, Boston College, Nebraska, Maryland, Ole Miss, Pitt, Michigan State, West Virginia.

WR Shawn Miller (Bradenton, FL)

Top 5: Illinois, Miami, Arizona, Indiana, West Virginia.

Visit to WVU: June 11th-13th

WR Keshlon Jackson (Lake Charles, LA)

Top 7: Houston, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana Tech, Ole Miss, Memphis, West Virginia.

WR Gregory Gaines III (Tampa, FL)

Top 12: Kansas State, Penn State, Marshall, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Florida State, Central Florida, South Florida, Virginia Tech, Georgia, West Virginia.

WR Jaylen Ward (Alabaster, AL)

Top 5: Coastal Carolina, Florida State, Indiana, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

WR Marquarius White (Pinson, AL)

Top 10: Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, West Virginia.

