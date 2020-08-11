BREAKING: Arizona LB Tony Fields Transfers to West Virginia

The Mountaineers have landed Arizona linebacker transfer Tony Fields II. He becomes the second former Wildcat to transfer to West Virginia this offseason, joining safety Scottie Young Jr.

Fields chose West Virginia over Texas and Minnesota. Mountaineer Maven was told the Texas was the favorite, but a strong late push from the West Virginia coaching staff sealed the deal.

Fields has been a highly productive player throughout his three year career having totaled 287 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, one interception, and one forced fumbled.

In his farewell tweet to Arizona, Fields thanked several of his coaches including West Virginia co-defensive coordinator, Jahmile Addae, who coached at Arizona from 2013-17.

Fields will have one year of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.