BREAKING: Top WVU Target Makes Decision

Moments ago, class of 2021 safety Tyreek Chappell of Northeast High School in Philadelphia, PA took to Instagram LIVE to announce his commitment to Texas A & M.

Chappell chose the Aggies over Michigan, Penn State, Texas A & M, Tennessee, Pitt, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Baylor, and West Virginia.

The Mountaineers went all-in on Chappell, but will now have to turn their attention to guys like Dink Jackson of Melbourne, Florida and others. Jackson put West Virginia in his top ten back in early May alongside Florida State, Auburn, Louisville, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC, Kentucky, and Miami.

Who do you think the Mountaineers should pursue with Chappell now off the board? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

