BREAKING: WVU Lands Commitment from 2023 Corner

The Mountaineers add to the 2023 class.

Wednesday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers received some good news on the recruiting front as class of 2023 cornerback Cameron Calhoun (6'2", 175 lbs) of Winton Woods HS in Cincinnati, OH announced his pledge to WVU.

Calhoun chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Pitt, Vanderbilt, and several others.

Stay tuned for an in-depth scouting report on the latest Mountaineer commit.

