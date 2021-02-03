BREAKING: WVU Picks Up Commitment from In-State OL Bryce Biggs

As far as scholarship players, it's been a very quiet National Signing Day for West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and his coaching staff. However, they have picked up a handful of quality preferred walk-on commitments, including Bryce Biggs out of Spring Valley.

"It’s a blessing and a dream come true to be able to play at WVU," Biggs told Mountaineer Maven. "Coach Matt Moore is an awesome guy and a great coach. I have been close with him ever since he’s been there, so I know he’s going to help me become a great man and a great player. It’s a huge perk to be able to have a great relationship with your position coach."

Biggs becomes the third Spring Valley offensive lineman to join the Mountaineer football program this offseason, alongside his teammate and highly touted recruit Wyatt Milum and Virginia Tech transfer Doug Nester.

Biggs also told Mountaineer Maven that Milum was elated to hear that the two would be joining each other in Morgantown.

"He loved it, he was very excited. We've been best friends for a long time. He never made a decision for me but it’s gonna be cool playing next to him."

West Virginia lost two offensive linemen to the transfer portal on Tuesday (Briason Mays and Blaine Scott), so stacking up depth behind the starting unit is going to be a key moving forward. Don't be surprised to see Biggs end up on scholarship at some point in his collegiate career. He's a very underrated recruit who has a lot of room to grow and develop into a consistent force up front.

