BREAKING: WVU Running Back Enters Transfer Portal

The Mountaineers lose another one to the portal.
West Virginia's depth gets a little thin at running back Friday morning as redshirt junior Alec Sinkfield entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by Rivals.com and has since been confirmed by a source close to Mountaineer Maven.

In his four years in the program, Sinkfield rushed for 436 yards and four touchdowns on 114 carries. Although he was still expected to be the No. 2 back for West Virginia behind Leddie Brown, this really takes a hit to the experience of the running back room.

With Sinkfield's departure, the Mountaineers have redshirt freshman Tony Mathis Jr. who has 55 yards and a touchdown on 18 career carries, freshman A'Varius Sparrow who has three carries for 10 yards, and two incoming freshmen Jaylen Anderson (Perry, OH) and Justin Johnson Jr. (Edwardsville, IL).

