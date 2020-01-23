MountaineerMaven
BTE Mailbag: Ask Questions to WVU Signee Taj Thweatt

Schuyler Callihan

The future of Mountaineer basketball appears to be bright and will certainly become even more entertaining when the 2020 signees arrive this summer. 

Last night, one of those signees, Taj Thweatt, had himself a huge game in possibly the most important game of the season. Tomorrow, Thweatt will join us on the "Between The Eers" Podcast to discuss his big game, his decision to sign with West Virginia, and much more!

Send in your questions for Taj in the comments section below!

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

How do you think you will fit in/what do you think your role will be with this Mountaineer team? Looking forward to hearing the podcast!

