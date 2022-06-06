Can WVU Land Former Boston College Commit Jordan Mayer?

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Back in March, class of 2023 defensive end Jordan Mayer (6'4", 235 lbs) of Thomas Jefferson HS in Clairton, PA) shut down his recruitment and committed to Boston College. Nearly a month later, he decided to de-commit and re-open his recruitment.

Mayer recently caught up with Mountaineers Now and discussed what he likes about each of the four schools he will be focusing on.

Cincinnati

"Awesome school. It's very nice. Coach Fickell has built a great program. They just made it to the College Football Playoff last year and I love all of their coaches."

Virginia Tech

"I'm a big fan of Coach Pry and Coach Rudolph. Virginia Tech always has a great defense and I feel like I would fit great in their scheme. Not to mention, they have without question, the best entrance in all of college football."

West Virginia

"They just got Rodney [Gallagher] and WVU's facilities are the best I've seen. I love Coach Brown and the WVU fan base is probably the best there is. The people down there live and die with Mountaineer football. It's a special place. The coaching staff is very real and honest.

Mayer also told Mountaineers Now a couple of months back that his aunt, Domenica Heller, went to WVU and was extremely excited when he first received an offer. "She was so happy. I texted here the 'Take Me Home' lyrics whenever we left WVU."

Wisconsin

"The atmosphere in Madison, the stadium, the coaches, playing in the Big Ten. They have the top defense in the country every year."

Mayer will be making another trip to Morgantown from June 23rd-25th for an official visit which looks to be his final visit ahead of his decision. "I'm hoping to commit at the end of June, the first week of July. I'm ready for this to be over with."

He also noted that two of the four schools he is considering are "pretty even" and the other two are "schools I still liked, so I didn't want to not include them."

