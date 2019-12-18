OFFICIAL: TE Charles Finley Signs with West Virginia

Recruit Profile

TE Charles Finley

From: DePaul Catholic HS/Wayne, NJ

Height/Weight: 6’4” 205 lbs

Offers: Boston College, Connecticut, East Carolina, Maryland, Pitt, Rutgers, Toledo, Western Michigan

Scouting Analysis:

Will need to bulk up to play the tight end position. Could have similar body build as former Mountaineer Jovoni Haskins in the future and, if not, could potentially move to receiver. Will need to develop as a blocker to stay at tight end. Makes plays in traffic using his big body to out-physical defenders.

Playing Time Projection:

With Jovoni Haskins in the transfer portal, there are only two tight ends on scholarship currently on the roster. Finley may be forced to play earlier than expected.