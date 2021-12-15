Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    OFFICIAL: OL Charlie Katarincic Signs with West Virginia

    The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Charlie Katarincic.
    Author:

    OL Charlie Katarincic

    Height: 6'5" Weight: 280 lbs

    Hometown: Wallingford, CT

    High school: Choate Rosemary Hall

    Power Five Offers:

    West Virginia.

    Group of Five Offers:

    Read More

    East Carolina (also offered by Columbia Dartmouth, and Penn)

    Evaluation:

    Katarincic is a bit of a raw prospect that will need some time to develop once he reaches Morgantown. Adding some weight to his frame will be his number one priority which is something that will be quickly taken care of under strength coach Mike Joseph. With that said, he does have a ton of pure strength so adding to that frame will only make him even better. As far as on the field, there's a lot to like. He is consistent at sealing off defenders off the edge in the run game and quickly identifies which defender to take on if the rush goes outside. Since his school likes to run the ball in between the tackles a lot, Katarincic has a good feel for how to pave those gaps upfront. Despite not being fully developed, Katarincic's footwork and pad level are in pretty good shape which are two huge areas for a lineman to have nailed down.

    Playing time projection:

    Katarincic is going to need some time before seeing the field. Adding weight will be his first priority upon reaching Morgantown and then learning how to play at 300+ will be a whole other challenge. Has good make up but will likely be in the picture later down the road.

    OFFICIAL: OL Charlie Katarincic Signs with West Virginia

