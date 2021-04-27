COMMIT WATCH: 2022 QB Braden Davis Announces Decision Date

The Mountaineers are hoping to add QB Braden Davis to their 2022 recruiting class.

Monday evening, class of 2022 quarterback Braden Davis (6'5", 200 lbs) of Middletown, DE announced on Twitter that he will be making his commitment on Friday at 6 p.m. EST on his Instagram account. The commitment will be streamed live.

Earlier this month, Davis released his Top 7 schools featuring West Virginia, Cincinnati, South Carolina, NC State, Georgia Tech, Duke, and Stanford.

Davis is a dual-threat quarterback that extends plays with his feet but has the mentality of throwing the ball first. He does a good job of keeping his eyes downfield while maneuvering in and out of the pocket and buys his receivers time to find the open holes in the defense. Davis has good zip on his short and intermediate passes and has good touch on his deep ball but does need to improve his arm strength.

The Mountaineers currently have five recruits committed in the 2022 class, none of which are at quarterback.

