COMMIT WATCH: 2022 WR Quan Lee Announces Decision Date

Class of 2022 wide receiver Quan Lee of F.W. Buchholz High School in Gainesville, FL announced on Monday that he will be making his college decision on July 7th.

Over the weekend, Lee trimmed his top list of schools down from 12 to eight and will consider Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Miami (FL), Central Florida, Penn State, Nebraska, and West Virginia.

During his junior season, Lee hauled in 44 receptions for 916 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 20.8 yards per catch.

