Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

COMMIT WATCH: 2022 WR Quan Lee Announces Decision Date

Could the Mountaineers land another big-time wide receiver?
Author:
Publish date:

Class of 2022 wide receiver Quan Lee of F.W. Buchholz High School in Gainesville, FL announced on Monday that he will be making his college decision on July 7th.

Over the weekend, Lee trimmed his top list of schools down from 12 to eight and will consider Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Miami (FL), Central Florida, Penn State, Nebraska, and West Virginia.

During his junior season, Lee hauled in 44 receptions for 916 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 20.8 yards per catch.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2021-04-19 at 10.29.39 AM
Recruiting

COMMIT WATCH: 2022 WR Quan Lee Announces Decision Date

Blaine Scott
Football

OFFICIAL: Former WVU OL Blaine Scott Chooses New School

Screen Shot 2021-04-19 at 3.44.18 PM
Mountaineers in the Pros

BREAKING: Rasul Douglas Has a New Home in the NFL

Dontae Wright
Football

WATCH: Dontae Wright Talks About Depth at Safety

Matt Moore
Football

WATCH: Matt Moore Talks Progress of Virginia Tech Transfer Doug Nester, Rest of O-Line

USATSI_15923466_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

John Means Pitches a Gem vs Rangers

Screen Shot 2021-04-19 at 10.29.39 AM
Recruiting

2022 WVU WR Target Quan Lee Trims Top List of Schools

Neal Brown
Recruiting

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates