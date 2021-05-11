Sports Illustrated home
COMMIT WATCH: WVU WR Target Quan Lee Moves Up Decision Date

The Mountaineers could be adding to the 2022 recruiting class in the near future.
Author:
Publish date:

Class of 2022 wide receiver Quan Lee of F.W. Buchholz High School in Gainesville, FL announced on Instagram on Monday that he will be changing the date of his college decision from July 7th to May 26th.

Last month, Lee trimmed his top list of schools down from 12 to eight and will consider Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Miami (FL), Central Florida, Penn State, Nebraska, and West Virginia.

During his junior season, Lee hauled in 44 receptions for 916 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 20.8 yards per catch.

Lee has five official visits set up but all visits are scheduled to take place after the announcement. See the visits below.

West Virginia: June 4-6

Miami: June 10-13

Central Florida: June 18-20

Pitt: June 25-27

Coastal Carolina: June 25-27

