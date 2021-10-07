Commits React to WVU's Slow Start

West Virginia could easily be 5-0 right now. However, they are probably closer to being 1-4 if it weren't for a late-game goal-line stand against Virginia Tech. Through the first five games of the season, WVU's actual record sits at 2-3 overall and 0-2 in Big 12 Conference play.

The Mountaineer fan base is starting to become restless due to the struggling offense and poor game management over the past two weeks that have cost them wins over Oklahoma and Texas Tech. With a 13-14 record 2.5 years in, many are starting to question whether or not the WVU football program is still heading in the right direction. Losing games in the fashion that they have been losing them in could get a coach on the hot seat. However, West Virginia's 2022 commits don't seem to view it that way. They are still firm believers that Neal Brown is the right guy to lead this program to new heights. Over the weekend, I caught up with a few of WVU's 2022 commits to get their thoughts on the slow start and how they will be able to help this team in the future.

RB Justin Williams

"There are few mistakes away from being 5-0 but I feel like I could bring a good rushing attack and catching the ball out of the backfield to West Virginia."

WR Kevin Thomas

"I see a lot of good stuff but we are making a lot of small mistakes that cost us. I still feel confident that this team will finish the season off strong, they know what it feels like to lose now so they just have to learn from their mistakes and put all of the pieces together. They have a lot of talent."

"They are getting a very versatile player that can play slot or outside receiver and someone that can take the top off of any defense."

OL Landen Livingston

"The start of this year's season hasn’t fazed me at all. I’m a huge believer in Coach Brown and the whole coaching staff and love what they are trying to build for the program. Obviously, they’ve had some things not go their way, but those are things that can be fixed for upcoming games this year. I talk to all the other recruits and they are pumped as well for what this program has in store for its future. Something I feel like I could bring to this program is 3 things that I constantly remind myself of. That is to be tough, work hard, and to always be a leader. Those are some things that I feel like I could bring to this program."

LB Raleigh Collins III

"I’m not worried about the losses, I think once Coach Brown figures out the problem and they all get on the same page we will be fine. I’m bringing a lot of versatility, I can play multiple positions so I can be all over the field."

S Jacolby Spells

"I feel WVU just got some things to work on everybody have slow starts so I feel they going to get back on track.. and WVU getting a dog someone that’s ready to be a team player and help his team win on Saturdays."

