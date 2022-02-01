Skip to main content

BREAKING: JUCO WR Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers add to the 2022 recruiting class.

Although much of the focus has turned to the 2023 class, there is still some work to be done on the 2022 class. Monday evening, West Virginia added to the 2022 class with the commitment of junior college wide receiver Cortez Braham Jr.

Braham (6'2", 200 lbs) recorded 19 receptions for 429 yards and five touchdowns this past season at Hutchinson Community College. He also held offers from Buffalo, Akron, Charlotte, Colorado State, UMass, and SMU.

Stay tuned for an in-depth scouting report of the Mountaineers' latest pickup.

