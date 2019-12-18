OFFICIAL: CB Daryl Porter Jr. Signs with West Virginia

Recruit Profile:

CB Daryl Porter Jr.

From: American Heritage HS/Fort Lauderdale, FL

Height/Weight: 5’11” 175

Offers: Boston College, Buffalo, Charlotte, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Penn State, TCU, Vanderbilt.

Quote from Porter:

“I think I can come in and help build the team back up defensively like the old days. Coach Trickett and coach Addae are both cool guys and have believed in me since day one.”

Scouting Analysis:

A bit undersized, but you wouldn’t know it by watching how he plays. Isn’t afraid to go up for 50/50 balls and will get physical. His biggest asset is his speed, probably has the most speed of the secondary signees in this class.

Playing Time Projection:

With the cornerback room lacking experience, he could vie for some game action in 2020, but I would expect to see more of him as a redshirt freshman.