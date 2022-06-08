Skip to main content

Decision Date Revealed for 2023 DE Jordan Mayer

The Mountaineers get a second crack at landing the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania product.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

West Virginia's 2023 recruiting class will seemingly grow by the week throughout the month of June, specifically the final week of the month when the final round of official visits takes place. 

One recruit that will be making his decision that week is Clairton, PA defensive end Jordan Mayer who was previously committed to Boston College. Mayer is set to choose between Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin on June 27th. 

Mayer is fresh off an official visit to Cincinnati and will be visiting Wisconsin this weekend and West Virginia from June 23rd-25th, meaning that WVU will be in a position to play the role of the closer ahead of his decision.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

When asked about what stood out most to Mayer about the WVU program, he responded, "The people down there live and die with Mountaineer football. It's a special place. Plus, the coaching staff is very real and honest."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Untitled design - 2022-06-07T183724.996
Big 12

MAILBAG: Odds WVU Lands Ramey, Chances for Benton & Ghannam, Realignment + More

By Schuyler Callihan1 minute ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-07 at 6.43.31 PM
Recruiting

'Amazing' Visit to WVU Leaves 2023 Safety Jayden Sheppard 'Speechless'

By Schuyler Callihan1 minute ago
Aug 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Boston Celtics Summer League head coach Joe Mazzulla reacts during a game against the Orlando Magic at Cox Pavilion.
Mountaineers in the Pros

NBA Franchise Seeks Approval to Interview Mazzulla

By Christopher Hall12 hours ago
USATSI_17671329_168388579_lowres (2)
Mountaineers in the Pros

Taz Sherman Participates in Washington Wizards Pre-Draft Workout

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-07 at 8.53.03 AM
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Basketball Announces Three More Enrollees

By Schuyler CallihanJun 7, 2022
USATSI_12137430_168388579_lowres
Basketball

REPORT: Texas Transfer Courtney Ramey Down to Two Schools

By Schuyler CallihanJun 7, 2022
WVU Baseball
Baseball

Two Big 12 Squads Survive the Opening Weekend of the NCAA Tournament

By Christopher HallJun 6, 2022
Aaron Beasley - Jim Carlen
Football

A Pair of Mountaineers Remain on the College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

By Christopher HallJun 6, 2022