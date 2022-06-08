Decision Date Revealed for 2023 DE Jordan Mayer

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

West Virginia's 2023 recruiting class will seemingly grow by the week throughout the month of June, specifically the final week of the month when the final round of official visits takes place.

One recruit that will be making his decision that week is Clairton, PA defensive end Jordan Mayer who was previously committed to Boston College. Mayer is set to choose between Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin on June 27th.

Mayer is fresh off an official visit to Cincinnati and will be visiting Wisconsin this weekend and West Virginia from June 23rd-25th, meaning that WVU will be in a position to play the role of the closer ahead of his decision.

When asked about what stood out most to Mayer about the WVU program, he responded, "The people down there live and die with Mountaineer football. It's a special place. Plus, the coaching staff is very real and honest."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.