BREAKING: DL Eamon Smalls Commits to West Virginia

West Virginia picked up its second commitment of the day just moments ago as class of 2023 defensive lineman Eamon Smalls announced his pledge to WVU.

Smalls (6'2", 325 lbs) out of Beaufort High School in Lady's Island, South Carolina chose the Mountaineers over Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, and Liberty among others.

