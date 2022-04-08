Elite 2023 WR Rodney Gallagher Discusses Spring Visit to WVU

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Class of 2023 wide receiver Rodney Gallagher III (5'10", 190 lbs) of Uniontown, PA is one of the top recruits in the country and is at the very top of West Virginia's board. Over the last couple of years, the Mountaineers have invested a lot of time and effort to rise to the top of Gallagher's interests.

Although Gallagher has not released a top list of schools, WVU has been a school that has stuck out to him from the early stages of his recruitment. "They're definitely up there for sure. They've been showing love since my freshman year," Gallagher said. "I have a great relationship with the whole staff, especially coach [Dontae] Wright - he's a good dude."

Gallagher, an elite two-sport athlete, was actually offered by WVU head basketball coach Bob Huggins during his sophomore year. He yielded several other basketball offers throughout the year before announcing that he was going to solely focus on football after high school.

Neal Brown and the rest of the coaching staff see Gallagher as an explosive slot receiver that can carve up opposing defenses with his speed and shiftiness. Last weekend, Gallagher and his family made it back to Morgantown for another unofficial visit.

"It was great. I got to watch practice and visit with the whole staff. I feel like I have a great relationship with everyone there and it seems like a good fit.

At the moment, Gallagher is unsure if he will make it back for another visit but I would expect WVU to invite him for an official visit later in the year. There is no timetable for a decision.

