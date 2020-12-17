Evaluations & Playing Time Projections for Each WVU Offensive Signee

QB Will Crowder (Gardendale, AL)

Evaluation:

Crowder has a really good touch on his downfield throws and leads the receiver into an open area of the field. Pocket presence and awareness of pressure are two quality traits that he possesses. Crowder has good zip on the ball and has a fairly quick release, but will need to continue strengthening his arm throughout his development.

Playing time projection:

Austin Kendall and Jarret Doege will be seniors in 2021 and freshman Garrett Greene will be entering his second year in the system. So with that being said, it is highly likely that Crowder will redshirt his freshman year, but could be in the mix for the starting job as early as 2022.

RB Jaylen Anderson (Massillon, OH)

Evaluation:

Anderson has the look of an every-down back. He stays low to the ground and can make guys miss once he hits the second level of the defense. He doesn't hesitate when hitting gaps and provides a great burst of speed out of the backfield. What makes Anderson even more intriguing is that he is also a big threat in the passing game, not only out of the backfield but also has the ability to line up at receiver from time to time.

Playing time projection:

With Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield both set to return in 2021, I'd expect Anderson to battle for that third spot in the running back rotation with Tony Mathis, A'Varius Sparrow, and fellow incoming freshman Justin Johnson Jr. could emerge into being the next version of Leddie Brown once he gets acclimated to the system.

RB Justin Johnson Jr. (Edwardsville, IL)

Evaluation:

Johnson Jr. brings some versatility to the Mountaineers' running back room as not only a dynamic runner but a pass-catcher out of the backfield. He doesn't look like the biggest back in the world, but he's a tough, hard-nosed runner that is not easy to bring down. He sheds tackles fairly easily and runs with great balance. He's a home run waiting to happen with the way he hits the hole and can get separation from a defender quickly.

Playing time projection:

Johnson Jr. could see some playing time as a true freshman but with four returning backs, I would expect that he will take a redshirt year and get in the mix in year two.

WR Kaden Prather (Germantown, MD)

Evaluation:

His size is certainly the thing that jumps right off the screen when you watch his film. Although 6'3", 210-pounds doesn't seem extremely overwhelming, Prather just towers over every defender that lines up across from him. His big frame will be a huge asset to the Mountaineers' passing game for years to come.

Playing time projection:

West Virginia is deep at the receiver spot, especially in terms of numbers. It might be tough for Prather to fight his way into serious playing time as a true freshman, but he is certainly capable. Prather has star potential and should become a go-to guy by his third year in the program, maybe sooner if he develops quickly.

TE Treylan Davis (Jackson, OH)

Evaluation:

Davis has a very intriguing frame at 6'5", 215-pounds and despite having the build of a wide receiver, he does a really good job in run blocking. His highlight reel is filled with plays of him driving a defender ten to fifteen yards before slamming them straight into the ground. He just has the look of what a West Virginia tight end should look like.

Playing time projection:

Davis reminds me of current tight end Mike O'Laughlin in a sense. They both came out of high school with very good size but needing to pack on some weight. O'Laughlin needed to improve his blocking ability before seeing the field, while Davis will need to improve the receiving aspect of his game. With that said, being a solid blocker may be what gets Davis onto the field sooner than later. Don't expect to see him much in 2021 if at all, but moving forward he should crack the tight end rotation.

TE Victor Wikström (Sweden)

Evaluation:

Having only played the game of football only five years, Wikstrom has made big strides. With that said, there is still a lot about his game that still needs to be developed. He's a raw talent, but has the work ethic and drive to be a legitimate college tight end. After a year or two of college experience under his belt, he could be one of the hidden gems in this recruiting class.

Playing time projection:

Mike O'Laughlin and T.J. Banks have cemented themselves as the top two tight ends for the foreseeable future. Wikström is going to be a bit of a project but should turn into a well-rounded player after a couple of years of being in the program.

OL Wyatt Milum (Huntington, WV)

Evaluation:

Milum is a high motor guy that has incredible strength and lower body power for as young as he is. He flattens defenders on a weekly basis and does a really good job of turning guys out from the play. Milum's hands are so strong that once he gets control of you, there's no shot to break away and make a play.

Throughout much of his career at Spring Valley, he has lined up at right tackle, so I would expect him to probably do the same once he reaches Morgantown and maybe even get some looks at left tackle if there is a need.

Playing time projection:

Normally, I would say that true freshman offensive linemen don't stand much of a chance to play mainly because of how demanding the position is and how big of a jump it is from high school to college. But we have already seen WVU head coach Neal Brown not be afraid to throw a true freshman out there as he did this season with Zach Frazier. Milum has an extremely high ceiling and could battle for the starting right tackle spot next season. With that said, I think Brown is hoping his older guys take another step in their development so he doesn't have to throw Milum into the fire.

OL Tomas Rimac (Brunswick, OH)

Evaluation:

Rimac is a big, strong, yet athletic offensive lineman. He squats a max of 525 lbs, benches 300 lbs, and runs a 4.8 40-yard dash. Rimac excels in the run blocking game and has great lateral movement and is oftentimes used as a "puller". He will have some work to do in pass protection, but already has great footwork and technique - he will just need some fine-tuning.

Playing time projection:

Rimac projects to be an offensive tackle at the collegiate level. At Brunswick High School, he's been lining up at left tackle, but he may fit better on the right side in Morgantown. Regardless, this is a quality find by the coaching staff and he should be a guy that works his way into the rotation by year two or three and has the traits to be a legitimate Big 12 starting tackle.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.