Flipped! 2027 Penn State CB Commit Switches Pledge to West Virginia

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez and defensive coordinator Zac Alley have to be smiling from ear to ear right now as they have just received word that class of 2027 cornerback Zachary Gleason Jr. (6'0", 170 lbs) has just flipped his commitment from Penn State to WVU.

Gleason was also offered by Boston College, Cal, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Liberty, Michigan State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Pitt, Rutgers, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse, UCon, USF, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and several others.

The Pittsburgh Central Catholic product recorded 28 tackles, three interceptions, four tackles for loss, one sack, a forced fumble, and a blocked punt as a junior.

Scouting Report on Zachary Gleason Jr.

Plays much bigger than his size would indicate. He's physical at the point of attack and bumps the receiver off his route consistently in press man coverage. Most players his age are a little overaggressive in that coverage or not aggressive enough — Gleason plays with disciplined aggression, allowing him to make big hits and jump routes without getting beat. Probably one of the best press corners to commit to WVU in recent memory.

In the run game, he's a stick of dynamite. Plays with zero fear and wants the ball to be run to his side of the field. Wide receivers have a tough time staying engaged while blocking him on the perimeter, and if no one gets a hat on him, that back or receiver better buckle up.

As far as playing time is concerned, I don't see why he wouldn't be able to make an impact of some sort as a true freshman. It won't be in a starting or primary backup role, but he could eventually work his way into the back end of the cornerback rotation by the back half of the season. With his speed and ability to tackle in space, he would make for a great contributor on kickoffs and maybe even as a gunner on punts. Everything about this young man's tape screams multi-year starter and has the potential to be an all-conference player.

West Virginia's current 2027 recruiting class

QB Andre Phillip II, RB Bryian Duncan, RB Lee Prince Jr., WR Carter Davis, WR Roscoe Hayes, WR Jacobi Pasley, OL Ethan Lawson, DL Zai'Vion Meads, DL DaJour Webb, EDGE Trevoris Finley, LB Broncs Baker, LB Rick Brown, LB Mason Cerovac, LB Wesley Flamer, CB Carter Bonner, CB Zachary Gleason Jr.