Former WVU CB Commit Cameron Calhoun Chooses New School

Winton Woods High School product and Cincinnati native Cameron Calhoun committed to West Virginia in late March, choosing the Mountaineers over other offers from Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Pitt, Vanderbilt, and several others.

That commitment lasted only a little over two months as Calhoun de-committed from the program shortly after his official visit to WVU earlier this month. The decision to re-open his recruitment was prompted by an offer from his hometown school, the University of Cincinnati.

Tuesday afternoon, Calhoun shut his recruitment down once again and committed to Cincinnati.

