Former WVU Commit, Fairmont Senior Standout Chooses Pitt
Marley Washenitz committed to West Virginia on August 5th, 2020. The Fairmont Senior product had long dreamed of playing for her home state and once she took a visit to WVU, that was all she needed to make her decision.
“The people in the state have really supported me and always treated me so amazing,” Washenitz said in an exclusive interview with Mountaineers Now. “I think going and playing at the highest level in the state, they are all going to want to see me thrive and do the best I can.”
She had a great relationship with now retired head coach Mike Carey and a couple of assistants on staff but in mid-January things changed. Washenitz was informed by the WVU staff that she no longer has a scholarship offer due to COVID and 5th-year playing opting to come back. Oddly enough, WVU has seen a few departures with KK Deans and Kari Niblack entering the transfer portal at the end of the season.
With West Virginia still in search of its next head coach, Washenitz ended her recruitment once again on Sunday evening by announcing her commitment to Pitt.
Washenitz would have been a foundational piece for the Mountaineers to build around. She was a 2,000-point scorer at Fairmont Senior and was named two-time West Virginia Player of the Year.
