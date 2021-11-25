Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    Former 2019 WVU Commit on Path to Finally Land in Morgantown?

    Country Roads may take this JUCO star home.
    Author:

    A few years ago, West Virginia was set to bring in one of the top linebackers in the state of North Carolina, Lee Kpogba, pronounced as ko-ba.

    Kpogba committed to the Mountaineers way back in October of 2017 as part of the 2019 class. He grew up watching West Virginia and when he officially received the offer, it was a no-brainer.

    However, nearly one year later, Kpogba decommitted from West Virginia. Syracuse remained in hot pursuit of him even after he made his pledge to WVU. That season, Dino Babers had the Orange rolling and finished with a 10-3 record. Babers gained some momentum on the recruiting trail and eventually landed the former WVU commit.

    In two years at Syracuse, Kpogba tallied 44 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack in just eleven games. Following last season, Kpogba decided to leave Syracuse and head to the junior college route where he landed at East Mississippi C.C., also known as the original 'Last Chance U'. The move has appeared to have paid off as Kpogba notched 84 tackles, two sacks, and one interception in ten games, leading to some Power Five offers, including West Virginia.

    Read More

    Kpogba was in town last weekend and was on hand for the Texas game. The visit went well and WVU is in a good spot in his recruitment, according to a source close to the program. 

    Kpogba also holds offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Indiana, and South Carolina.

    Screen Shot 2021-11-25 at 10.35.00 AM
