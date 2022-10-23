Former WVU QB Commit Raheim Jeter Chooses New School

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Spartanburg, South Carolina quarterback Raheim Jeter was one of the first commits in the 2023 recruiting class for West Virginia but backed out of his commitment and re-opened his recruitment back in late July.

Jeter initially chose the Mountaineers over Kentucky and other offers from Auburn, Charlotte Georgia, Memphis, Missouri, Temple, and Virginia Tech. Saturday morning, Jeter shut things down once again, committing to East Carolina.

West Virginia is still searching for a quarterback in this recruiting cycle.

