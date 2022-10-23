Skip to main content

Former WVU QB Commit Raheim Jeter Chooses New School

West Virginia is still in need of a quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class.

Spartanburg, South Carolina quarterback Raheim Jeter was one of the first commits in the 2023 recruiting class for West Virginia but backed out of his commitment and re-opened his recruitment back in late July. 

Jeter initially chose the Mountaineers over Kentucky and other offers from Auburn, Charlotte Georgia, Memphis, Missouri, Temple, and Virginia Tech. Saturday morning, Jeter shut things down once again, committing to East Carolina. 

West Virginia is still searching for a quarterback in this recruiting cycle.

