BREAKING: JUCO DB Hershey McLaurin Commits to WVU

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Sunday evening, West Virginia added to the 2022 recruiting class with the commitment of defensive back Hershey McLaurin of Jones College.

"I'm feeling blessed. This is all I've been dreaming for," McLaurin said following his announcement. "I like the program a lot and this is where I want to be."

McLaurin also holds offers from Southern Miss, Tulane, Texas State, Memphis, South Alabama, Louisiana-Monroe, and Toledo.

In ten games this season at the JUCO level, McLaurin notched 36 tackles, five interceptions, and one pass breakup. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.