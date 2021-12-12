Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    BREAKING: JUCO DB Hershey McLaurin Commits to WVU

    The Mountaineers add to the 2022 recruiting class.
    Sunday evening, West Virginia added to the 2022 recruiting class with the commitment of defensive back Hershey McLaurin of Jones College.

    "I'm feeling blessed. This is all I've been dreaming for," McLaurin said following his announcement. "I like the program a lot and this is where I want to be."

    McLaurin also holds offers from Southern Miss, Tulane, Texas State, Memphis, South Alabama, Louisiana-Monroe, and Toledo.

    In ten games this season at the JUCO level, McLaurin notched 36 tackles, five interceptions, and one pass breakup. He will have three years of eligibility remaining. 

