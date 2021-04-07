Highlights + Evaluation of Each 2022 WVU Football Commit

TE Corbin Page (6'5", 260 lbs) - Huntington, WV

Analysis: Page is a very intriguing prospect. He looks like an extremely athletic offensive tackle playing tight end. He runs exceptionally well for his size but tends to get a little top-heavy on routes with a change of direction. If he can keep his feet under him on those, he'll be able to clean that up pretty easily. Although Page can catch the ball in traffic over the middle, he is more of a vertical threat that can hit on deep balls and make contested catches. Some of that may just be Spring Valley taking advantage of his size and just throwing the ball up to him knowing that he's going to come down with it more often than not. He's so much bigger and stronger than the competition he's playing against so it'll be interesting to see how he translates to battling against bodies his size at the next level.

OT Sullivan Weidman (6'6", 300 lbs) - Brookline, MA

Analysis: I love the toughness that Weidman brings to the table. He's one of those offensive linemen that just seeks for contact as soon as the ball is snapped and wants to hit as many guys as possible. Weidman does a good job of pulling and getting to the second level of the defense, opening up huge lanes for the running back. Pass protection is very good but could be the area that needs the most improvement. He definitely has a future at tackle but looks like he could be capable of kicking inside to play guard if needed.

OG Charlie Katarincic (6'5", 280 lbs) - Wallingford, CT

Analysis: Katarincic is a bit of a raw prospect that will need some time to develop once he reaches Morgantown. Adding some weight to his frame will be his number one priority which is something that will be quickly taken care of under strength coach Mike Joseph. With that said, he does have a ton of pure strength so adding to that frame will only make him even better. As far as on the field, there's a lot to like. He is consistent at sealing off defenders off the edge in the run game and quickly identifies which defender to take on if the rush goes outside. Since his school likes to run the ball in between the tackles a lot, Katarincic has a good feel for how to pave those gaps upfront. Despite not being fully developed, Katarincic's footwork and pad level are in pretty good shape which are two huge areas for a lineman to have nailed down.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.