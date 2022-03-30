Highlights + Evaluation of WVU CB Commit Cameron Calhoun

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Friday afternoon, West Virginia picked up their fifth commitment of the 2023 recruiting class with Ohio cornerback Cameron Calhoun announcing his pledge to the program on Twitter.

Evaluation:

Quarterbacks don't have much success throwing the ball in the direction of Calhoun. Honestly, it's a turnover waiting to happen. Calhoun has advanced ball skills for a corner his age and it shows on tape. He picks off passes left and right and has a fairly big catch radius. Not only does shut things down through the air, but he is sound in run support as well. Can punch the ball out and chase running backs down, eliminating an opportunity for a big play. Plays well both off the ball and in press coverage, but really likes to be physical within the first five yards. Considering how thin WVU's cornerback room is, Calhoun should be able to contribute early in his career.

