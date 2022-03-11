Highlights + Evaluation of WVU CB Commit Josiah Jackson

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Friday afternoon, West Virginia picked up their fourth commitment of the 2023 recruiting class with Ohio cornerback Josiah Jackson announcing his pledge to the program on Twitter.

Highlights: Click here

Evaluation:

Jackson is a technician on the perimeter in press coverage. He loves getting physical in the first five yards and oftentimes takes his receiver completely out of the play. Mainly plays corner, but offers positional flexibility by dropping back to play safety on occasion. Opposing quarterbacks fear throwing his way and it's obvious when you turn on the tape. His length and closing speed make for tight windows for the ball to be placed in to.

