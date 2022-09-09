Skip to main content

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU DE Commit Oryend Fisher

Taking a closer look at West Virginia's newest defensive line commit.

Thursday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers added to the 2023 recruiting class with the commitment of defensive end Oryend Fisher (6'6", 195 lbs) of Great Crossing HS in Georgetown, Kentucky. Fisher chose WVU over offers from Eastern Kentucky, Louisville, Kentucky, Marshall, Memphis, Vanderbilt, and several others.

Highlights:

Evaluation: Long-armed, lanky pass rusher that is extremely raw but has a very high ceiling. Uses his length and speed to outmatch offensive tackles, rarely beating them with a power rush. He'll have to develop that part of his game which will happen once he gets into Mike Joseph's strength program. He comes in just a tick under 200 pounds and I would imagine the goal will be to get him near 230-235.

