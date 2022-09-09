Highlights + Evaluation of WVU DE Commit Oryend Fisher

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Thursday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers added to the 2023 recruiting class with the commitment of defensive end Oryend Fisher (6'6", 195 lbs) of Great Crossing HS in Georgetown, Kentucky. Fisher chose WVU over offers from Eastern Kentucky, Louisville, Kentucky, Marshall, Memphis, Vanderbilt, and several others.

Evaluation: Long-armed, lanky pass rusher that is extremely raw but has a very high ceiling. Uses his length and speed to outmatch offensive tackles, rarely beating them with a power rush. He'll have to develop that part of his game which will happen once he gets into Mike Joseph's strength program. He comes in just a tick under 200 pounds and I would imagine the goal will be to get him near 230-235.

