Highlights + Evaluation of WVU DL Commit Justin Benton

Taking a closer look at West Virginia's newest defensive line commit.

West Virginia improved in the trenches today with the commitment of defensive lineman Justin Benton (Covington, GA). 

Highlights:

Evaluation: Love this kid's motor. Plays with elite speed for his size and has tremendous athleticism. Quick twitch that allows him to get a good jump off the line creating good leverage immediately once the ball is snapped. Projects to be an interior player at the college level but had a ton of snaps rushing off the edge and even as an outside backer in high school. Benton will have a chance to compete for playing time early and if everything pans out as expected, he'll be a multi-year starter and All-Big 12 performer. The addition of Benton is a BIG one for WVU in the 2023 class.

