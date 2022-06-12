Highlights + Evaluation of WVU OL Commit Cooper Young

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Sunday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a commitment from class of 2023 offensive lineman Cooper Young over Downington, PA. Young becomes the eighth member of the class and the first offensive linemen to commit to the program this cycle.

Evaluation: Young primarily lines up at left guard, but has the ability to play all three interior spots along the offensive line. He's very physical in the run game as he possesses powerful hands while maintaining good pad level. Pulls exceptionally well and seeks contact in the second level immediately. Young buries opposing linemen consistently and does so quite effortlessly. Understands leverage at a high level and uses it to seal off running lanes. Absolute tone-setter.

