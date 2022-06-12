Skip to main content

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU OL Commit Cooper Young

Taking a closer look at West Virginia's newest offensive line commit.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Sunday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a commitment from class of 2023 offensive lineman Cooper Young over Downington, PA. Young becomes the eighth member of the class and the first offensive linemen to commit to the program this cycle.

Highlights: 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Evaluation: Young primarily lines up at left guard, but has the ability to play all three interior spots along the offensive line. He's very physical in the run game as he possesses powerful hands while maintaining good pad level. Pulls exceptionally well and seeks contact in the second level immediately. Young buries opposing linemen consistently and does so quite effortlessly. Understands leverage at a high level and uses it to seal off running lanes. Absolute tone-setter. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2022-06-12 at 11.11.52 AM
Recruiting

BREAKING: 2023 OL Cooper Young Commits to West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
Victor Scott, Jacob Watters
Baseball

Scott and Watters Set to Attend 2022 MLB Combine

By Christopher Hall19 hours ago
Apr 22, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter (5) drives to the basket against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at United Center.
Baseball

WATCH: Jevon Carter Throws out the First Pitch for the White Sox

By Christopher Hall20 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-10 at 9.58.15 PM
Recruiting

No. 1 Player in WV Makes College Decision

By Schuyler CallihanJun 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-11 at 8.48.54 AM
Recruiting

WVU Football Commitment Watch: June 2022

By Schuyler CallihanJun 11, 2022
USATSI_18419213_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Two Mountaineers Battling for an NBA Title

By Schuyler CallihanJun 11, 2022
Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) makes a game winning interception on a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Mountaineers in the NFL: 2022 Offseason NFL Tracker

By Christopher HallJun 10, 2022
USATSI_17772919_168388579_lowres
Basketball

BREAKING: Former Texas G Courtney Ramey Chooses Transfer Destination

By Schuyler CallihanJun 10, 2022