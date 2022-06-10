In-State OL Layth Ghannam Reveals Top 4 Schools + Decision Date

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Charleston, West Virginia native and class of 2023 offensive lineman Layth Ghannam (6'5", 280 lbs) is set to make his college decision on Saturday at 10 a.m. and will be choosing between North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

Ghannam is recently coming off of an official visit to WVU that reportedly went "very well". However, Virginia Tech has been one of the leaders in his recruitment for quite some time.

Should Ghannam choose Virginia Tech or either of the North Carolina schools, that means WVU will lose out on the top-rated player in West Virginia for the first time since Neal Brown came to Morgantown.

