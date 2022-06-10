Skip to main content

In-State OL Layth Ghannam Reveals Top 4 Schools + Decision Date

Can the Mountaineers keep Ghannam home?

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Charleston, West Virginia native and class of 2023 offensive lineman Layth Ghannam (6'5", 280 lbs) is set to make his college decision on Saturday at 10 a.m. and will be choosing between North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

Ghannam is recently coming off of an official visit to WVU that reportedly went "very well". However, Virginia Tech has been one of the leaders in his recruitment for quite some time. 

Should Ghannam choose Virginia Tech or either of the North Carolina schools, that means WVU will lose out on the top-rated player in West Virginia for the first time since Neal Brown came to Morgantown. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

WVU football helmet
Football

Ja'Corey Hammett Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

By Christopher Hall13 hours ago
Helmet
Football

Army Veteran, WVU Linebacker Wil Schoonover Signs Deal with The NIL Shop

By Schuyler Callihan19 hours ago
Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) before their game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.
WVU Basketball

WVU's 2019-2020 Men's Basketball Team: Where Are They Now?

By Jakob Janoski20 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-09 at 9.43.57 AM
Recruiting

Colorado OT Commit to Consider WVU & Several Others

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
Feb 9, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) goes to the basket against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jamarius Burton (2) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

Two Additional Pre-Draft Workouts are set for Osabuohien

By Christopher HallJun 8, 2022
USATSI_17571229_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Gabe Osabuohien Participates in Pre-Draft Workout with Washington Wizards

By Schuyler CallihanJun 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-07 at 6.44.46 PM
Recruiting

Decision Date Revealed for 2023 DE Jordan Mayer

By Schuyler CallihanJun 8, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-06-07T183724.996
Big 12

MAILBAG: Odds WVU Lands Ramey, Chances for Benton & Ghannam, Realignment + More

By Schuyler CallihanJun 8, 2022