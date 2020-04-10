Inside the Commit: DE Hammond Russell

West Virginia continued their recruiting momentum on Friday, with a commitment from defensive end, Hammond Russell.

The Dublin, OH defender held close to 20 offers but chose West Virginia over a final group of Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan State and Cincinnati.

In our latest – Inside the Commit, Player Spotlight – Mountaineer Maven breaks down the newest commit.

What to Like:

Russell is strong – and his biggest strength is rushing the passer. At 6-foot-3, 240-pounds, he’s quick to the edge making him dominant at pressuring opposing quarterbacks. In breaking down his film he keeps his opponent on edge with his decision making. At times he’s quick off the ball, and with his initial burst, wins the corner to get into the backfield.

However, there are times where he delays his attack. It looks as though he baits his opponent in before attacking. It shows a good mix of skills – using different versions to eventually get the result.

Don’t be fooled into thinking Russell is one dimensional, though. While rushing the quarterback is his primary weapon – he’s athletic enough with his size and strength to help limit the run game. In those situations, he can press off his opponent and either get inside or out.

Russell becomes the sixth commitment in the Class of 2021 joining quarterback Will Crowder (Gardendale, AL), offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (Huntington, WV), wide receiver Andrew Wilson-Lamp (Massillon, Oh.), tight end Victor Wikstrom (Sweden) and safety Saint McLeod (Philadelphia, Pa.).