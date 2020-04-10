MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Inside the Commit: DE Hammond Russell

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia continued their recruiting momentum on Friday, with a commitment from defensive end, Hammond Russell.

The Dublin, OH defender held close to 20 offers but chose West Virginia over a final group of Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan State and Cincinnati.

In our latest – Inside the Commit, Player Spotlight – Mountaineer Maven breaks down the newest commit.

What to Like:

Russell is strong – and his biggest strength is rushing the passer. At 6-foot-3, 240-pounds, he’s quick to the edge making him dominant at pressuring opposing quarterbacks. In breaking down his film he keeps his opponent on edge with his decision making. At times he’s quick off the ball, and with his initial burst, wins the corner to get into the backfield.

However, there are times where he delays his attack. It looks as though he baits his opponent in before attacking. It shows a good mix of skills – using different versions to eventually get the result.

Don’t be fooled into thinking Russell is one dimensional, though. While rushing the quarterback is his primary weapon – he’s athletic enough with his size and strength to help limit the run game. In those situations, he can press off his opponent and either get inside or out.

Russell becomes the sixth commitment in the Class of 2021 joining quarterback Will Crowder (Gardendale, AL), offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (Huntington, WV), wide receiver Andrew Wilson-Lamp (Massillon, Oh.), tight end Victor Wikstrom (Sweden) and safety Saint McLeod (Philadelphia, Pa.).

Comments (1)
M-townJoe
M-townJoe

Size, speed, & cunning. Can THIS guy 'kill a man in texass' ?? Can't wait. HCNB killin' it !! #TrustingTheClimb #HAILWV & GO MOUNTAINEERS !!

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Does Oscar Tshiebwe's Decision Mean For Him and WVU?

It's not time to panic yet

Daniel Woods

by

Mmaker2

BREAKING: 2021 Defensive End Commits to West Virginia

West Virginia adds its sixth member to the 2021 class

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Comparing Oscar Tshiebwe and Miles McBride To WVU's Greatest Freshman Performances

Both newcomers turned in all-time campaigns

Daniel Woods

by

M-townJoe

Sports Illustrated Releases Way-Too-Early Hoops Rankings

ESPN disrespected Bob Huggins and his Mountaineers' a couple weeks ago, while ranking West Virginia, but did Sports Illustrated do the same?

Anthony G. Halkias

by

Mmaker2

Mountaineers in the Major Leagues

Take a look back at some of West Virginia's finest baseball players making a name for themselves in the Major League

Quinn Burkitt

Kevin White Tabbed as One of the Worst First Round Picks Since 2010

Kevin White was drafted seventh overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, but his NFL career didn't quite live up to the hype that surrounded him.

Anthony G. Halkias

by

AlexXavierWVUBoy

Jeff Casteel Analyzing Both Sides of the Ball

Former WVU defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel is analyzing the defense and offense

Christopher Hall

by

M-townJoe

Huggins Explains Idea of Starting Next Season with NCAA Tournament

The Mountaineers long time head coach shared his thoughts on when he believes the NCAA tournament could be played.

Quinn Burkitt

by

Strikewso

West Virginia Football 2021 Commits

Full list of the Mountaineers' recruiting class

Schuyler Callihan

NBA Draft Rewind - Da'Sean Butler

Welcome to the Mountaineers in the Pro's - NBA Draft Rewind Series... today, we feature a West Virginia basketball legend, Da'Sean Butler.

Anthony G. Halkias

by

AlexXavierWVUBoy