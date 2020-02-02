Inside the Commit: Saint McLeod

West Virginia added another piece to the class of 2021 over the weekend.

Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter safety Saint McLeod pledged to the Mountaineers over offers from Pittsburgh, Maryland, Tennessee, Kentucky, among others.

In our latest - Inside the Commit, Player Spotlight - Mountaineer Maven breaks down the latest commitment.

What to Like:

A 6-foot, 190-pound safety, McLeod plays physical. Much in the mold of his former high school teammate, and current Mountaineer, Tykee Smith. McLeod does an excellent job of putting himself in great position in the defensive backfield. He adjusts well roaming sideline to sideline - and doesn’t shy away from contact and the point of making a tackle.

This past season McLeod recorded 64 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. In showing his overall athleticism - he played both sides of the ball for the Panthers. He rushed for over 800 yards and eight touchdowns.

Another element of his commitment is West Virginia strengthening their relationship with Imhotep Charter - a program known for producing Power Five talent.

As noted the Mountaineers secured Tykee Smith two classes ago and continue to monitor additional prospects within the Panther program. Another visitor on campus for junior day this past weekend was McLeod’s teammate - class of 2023 defensive back Rahmir Stewart - who has already received an offer.

McLeod is the third commitment for West Virginia in the class of 2021 joining wide receiver Andrew Wilson-Lamp and tight end Victor Wikstrom.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Jonathan Martin at @JonathanKMartin