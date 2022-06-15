Skip to main content

Introducing the Road to WVU with RB Commit Jahiem White

Follow the journey of Jahiem to WVU.

As you all know, the recruiting process doesn't always come to a complete end when a commitment is made, so neither should our coverage. 

To get the full inside look of what the recruiting process is like and to give you, the fans, greater knowledge of future Mountaineers, we have teamed up with WVU running back commit, Jahiem White, who will produce a monthly blog detailing his recruitment, upcoming senior season, and more!

White (York, PA) committed to the program on December 13th, becoming the first commit of the 2023 cycle for WVU. He chose the Mountaineers over Bowling Green, Old Dominion, and several others who had expressed interest.

Mountaineers Now is in conversations with a couple of other of commits as well. 

