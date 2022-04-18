Is Secondary Help On the Way for WVU?

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

After losing several pieces of the secondary to the transfer portal, the West Virginia coaching staff is now hoping to use the portal to its advantage to strengthen their numbers on the back end.

Recently, the Mountaineers extended an offer to junior college cornerback Justice Ugo (6'3", 190 lbs) of Blinn Junior College. In nine games this past season, Ugo recorded 21 tackles, seven pass breakups, and a pair of interceptions.

"I was excited, especially since I grew up watching Tavon Austin," Ugo said in regards to the WVU offer. "I think it's a great program with great fans and a culture geared towards developing its players into the best versions of themselves."

Ugo has been in contact with the WVU staff for a little over two weeks and has been mainly in conversations with cornerbacks coach ShaDon Brown, the coach who extended the offer. Brown and Ugo are expected to speak again Monday afternoon/evening to discuss setting up a visit.

At the moment, Ugo holds offers from Florida State, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, and UConn. He tells Mountaineers Now that the four schools sticking out to him the most are Iowa State, Illinois, Florida State, and West Virginia.

As long as Ugo is able to finish up his visits throughout the month of April, the plan is to make a decision by the first week of May. He will be enrolling in the summer and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

