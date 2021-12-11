Is WVU Back in the Picture for Virginia Tech RB Commit?

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Back in early July, West Virginia lost out on class of 2022 running back Ramon Brown as he announced his commitment to Virginia Tech. At the time of the announcement, it wasn't viewed as a huge loss for the Mountaineers considering they had received a commitment from fellow 2022 running back Justin Williams just four days prior.

Over the last few weeks, a lot has changed for both Williams and Brown. Williams decommitted from West Virginia and is now focusing on Tennessee and Auburn ahead of next week's national signing day. As for Brown, he remains committed to Virginia Tech but is still considering all options, including West Virginia.

Earlier this week, Brown hosted several in-home visits which consisted of the coaching staffs from Maryland, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia - four of the five schools that were in his top five some time ago.

Brown is expected to make his decision and sign next week.

