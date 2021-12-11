Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Is WVU Back in the Picture for Virginia Tech RB Commit?

    West Virginia could add a big piece to the 2022 recruiting class.
    Author:

    Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

    Back in early July, West Virginia lost out on class of 2022 running back Ramon Brown as he announced his commitment to Virginia Tech. At the time of the announcement, it wasn't viewed as a huge loss for the Mountaineers considering they had received a commitment from fellow 2022 running back Justin Williams just four days prior.

    Over the last few weeks, a lot has changed for both Williams and Brown. Williams decommitted from West Virginia and is now focusing on Tennessee and Auburn ahead of next week's national signing day. As for Brown, he remains committed to Virginia Tech but is still considering all options, including West Virginia. 

    Earlier this week, Brown hosted several in-home visits which consisted of the coaching staffs from Maryland, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia - four of the five schools that were in his top five some time ago. 

    Read More

    Brown is expected to make his decision and sign next week.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    Screen Shot 2021-12-11 at 3.54.31 PM
    Recruiting

    Is WVU Back in the Picture for Virginia Tech RB Commit?

    43 seconds ago
    Image result for vandarius cowan wvu
    Football

    Former WVU LB VanDarius Cowan Chooses Transfer Destination

    2 hours ago
    20211210_BobHuggins_KentStatePregame
    Basketball

    WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Kent State

    7 hours ago
    Garrin Justice
    Football

    Garin Justice Lands New Coaching Job

    11 hours ago
    Dec 29, 2019; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Bruce Irvin (55) on the field in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    The Chicago Bears Sign Bruce Irvin to the Active Roster

    11 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-10 at 1.10.45 PM
    Recruiting

    Notre Dame? West Virginia? 2022 ATH Jackson Carver Discusses Recruitment, Decision Timeline

    21 hours ago
    interactive hall of traditions
    Area 304+

    List of Recruits Visiting WVU This Weekend

    Dec 10, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    WVU v. UConn Game Recap
    Basketball

    Run it Back: Highlighting West Virginia's Win vs UConn

    Dec 10, 2021