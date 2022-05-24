It's WVU vs TCU for 2022 JUCO Corner

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

One position group WVU head coach Neal Brown wanted to add to in the summer months was cornerback. After losing starters Daryl Porter Jr. and Nicktroy Fortune to the transfer portal, the need became evident.

Over the weekend, the Mountaineers picked up a commitment from Colorado State transfer Rashad Ajayi and now, are hoping to beat out Big 12 foe, TCU, for Jaylon Shelton (6'2", 190 lbs) of Tyler Junior College.

"I was extremely excited when I found out I received a full ride to West Virginia University because that was my first Big 12 offer and I’ve always dreamed of playing in the Big 12," Shelton told Mountaineers Now. "I think there's a lot of positivity surround the program, especially with the amazing facilities and coaching staff."

Shelton has been holding most of his conversations with co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown, someone he's developed a close-knit relationship with. "I love the way he runs the defense and I feel like he is a genuinely good guy."

After visiting WVU, Shelton revealed that he will be announcing his decision at 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.