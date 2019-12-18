OFFICIAL: CB Jackie Matthews Signs with West Virginia

Recruit Profile:

CB Jackie Matthews

From: Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

Height/Weight: 6’0” 195 lbs

Offers: Arkansas St, Charlotte, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Troy, UAB, UCF, Western Kentucky.

Scouting Analysis:

Great cover skills in both man and zone coverage. Fairly long arms and can attack the ball at its highest point. Has a sharp vision for where the ball is going to go and makes a beat on it. Very good hands, has lockdown corner ability, and can become a ballhawk in Morgantown.

Playing Time Projection:

Could come in and start day one. With the team losing Keith Washington and Hakeem Bailey, this was a must-get. Has experience and can play at a high level.