BREAKING: CB Jacolby Spells Commits to West Virginia

Moments ago, class of 2022 cornerback Jacolby Spells of American Heritage HS in Florida announced on CBS Sports HQ that he has committed to West Virginia.

Spells chose West Virginia over offers from Miami, Indiana, Syracuse, Georgia, and several others.

"It was great, I really enjoyed it," Spells said of his official visit to WVU back in early June. "I got to see the whole stadium, meet with the people over in academics, and also had one on one position meetings. Just talking to the coaches, it feels like somewhere I want to be."

Aside from his relationship with the coaching staff, Spells also has a connection to the program as he was high school teammates with WVU sophomore corner, Daryl Porter Jr.

"I've been keeping in touch with him since he left for WVU and he's been telling me a little about it. I always thought it would be fun playing with him again at the college level."

Spells becomes the 11th member of West Virginia's recruiting class. Click here to view the entire list of 2022 WVU Commits (highlights + evaluations included).

