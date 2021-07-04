Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

BREAKING: CB Jacolby Spells Commits to West Virginia

West Virginia picks up another big commitment for the 2022 recruiting class.
Author:
Publish date:

Moments ago, class of 2022 cornerback Jacolby Spells of American Heritage HS in Florida announced on CBS Sports HQ that he has committed to West Virginia. 

Spells chose West Virginia over offers from Miami, Indiana, Syracuse, Georgia, and several others. 

"It was great, I really enjoyed it," Spells said of his official visit to WVU back in early June. "I got to see the whole stadium, meet with the people over in academics, and also had one on one position meetings. Just talking to the coaches, it feels like somewhere I want to be."

Aside from his relationship with the coaching staff, Spells also has a connection to the program as he was high school teammates with WVU sophomore corner, Daryl Porter Jr.

"I've been keeping in touch with him since he left for WVU and he's been telling me a little about it. I always thought it would be fun playing with him again at the college level."

Spells becomes the 11th member of West Virginia's recruiting class. Click here to view the entire list of 2022 WVU Commits (highlights + evaluations included).

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2021-07-04 at 12.49.15 PM
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU CB Commit Jacolby Spells

Screen Shot 2021-06-06 at 10.31.39 AM
Recruiting

BREAKING: CB Jacolby Spells Commits to West Virginia

Untitled design
noncategorized

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride (4) had a career-high 29 points in the win over No. 23 Kansas.
Basketball

Miles McBride Posts Farewell Tweet to WVU Fans

download (1)
Football

Freshmen Faces: RB Justin Johnson Jr.

West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges drives the lane for one of his five field goals on the evening on his way to a career-high 22 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds.
Basketball

Projecting WVU's Starting Five

Tuesday, February 9, 2021: West Virginia guard Sean McNeil posted a career-high 26 points in the 82-71 win over Texas Tech.
Basketball

OFFICIAL: Sean McNeil Will Return for One More Season

USATSI_13793373_168388579_lowres
Basketball

REPORT: Sean McNeil Makes Decision on NBA Draft