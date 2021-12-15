Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    OFFICIAL: CB Jacolby Spells Signs with West Virginia

    The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Jacolby Spells.
    Author:

    CB Jacolby Spells

    Height: 5'11" Weight: 170 lbs

    Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL

    High school: American Heritage

    Power Five Offers:

    Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia. 

    Group of Five Offers:

    Cincinnati, Georgia Southern, Memphis, UAB, UCF.

    Evaluation By John Garcia Jr of SI All-American:

    Spells brings a lot to the table for a prospect who relatively recently switched from wide receiver to defensive back. One wouldn't know it based on his 2020 tape, as he made plays at every level for one of America's top defenses and state champions. Spells is a smooth athlete in coverage with easy twitch and verified long speed, but it translates to short-area explosion he uses at the catch point and as a tackler. Despite inexperience at the position, he was asked to move around some in 2020 and excelled on the island as well as inside against prime competition. The future Mountaineer's game will only polish up with more reps and he has some room to fill out his frame as well.

    Playing time projection:

    West Virginia is getting a guy that can not just contribute early in his career but potentially even compete for the No. 3 spot in the cornerback room as soon as his true freshman season. Top recruit in WVU's 2022 class.

