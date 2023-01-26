WVU Hosts JUCO Pass Rusher Who is Nearing a Decision

West Virginia is still searching for some help on the defensive side of the ball and would prefer that help to have some experience.

Currently, they are hosting defensive end Jefferson Adam for a visit that began Wednesday and ends on Friday. The 6'4", 240-pound pass rusher racked up 12 sacks this past season at Hocking College, and with that production, he popped up on WVU's radar.

"Coach Jackson called me and offered. Coach Moore came to visit me and we had a great conversation. I was honestly just grateful because it was my first Power Five offer. I've always been interested in West Virginia and actually tried contacting the coaches before. I just thank God for the opportunity.

"I love the atmosphere and what it has to offer. I love the singing of Country Roads at the end of games, too. That gives me chills."

Adam has some positional flexibility with the ability to play defensive end or outside linebacker. He played safety during his high school days in Ypsilanti, Michigan but moved down into the front seven as he grew into his frame. Although he's only played one year up front, the potential is there for him to develop into a quality every-down pass rusher, especially with his 6'10" wingspan and powerful hands.

Heading into his visit at WVU, Iowa State was the leader in the clubhouse. He visited there last weekend and has a visit set with Indiana this weekend. Cal is in the mix as well. Adam tells Mountaineers Now that he anticipates making his decision this upcoming Monday.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

