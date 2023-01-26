Skip to main content

WVU Hosts JUCO Pass Rusher Who is Nearing a Decision

Can the Mountaineers add to its depth up front?

West Virginia is still searching for some help on the defensive side of the ball and would prefer that help to have some experience. 

Currently, they are hosting defensive end Jefferson Adam for a visit that began Wednesday and ends on Friday. The 6'4", 240-pound pass rusher racked up 12 sacks this past season at Hocking College, and with that production, he popped up on WVU's radar.

"Coach Jackson called me and offered. Coach Moore came to visit me and we had a great conversation. I was honestly just grateful because it was my first Power Five offer. I've always been interested in West Virginia and actually tried contacting the coaches before. I just thank God for the opportunity.

"I love the atmosphere and what it has to offer. I love the singing of Country Roads at the end of games, too. That gives me chills."

Adam has some positional flexibility with the ability to play defensive end or outside linebacker. He played safety during his high school days in Ypsilanti, Michigan but moved down into the front seven as he grew into his frame. Although he's only played one year up front, the potential is there for him to develop into a quality every-down pass rusher, especially with his 6'10" wingspan and powerful hands.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Heading into his visit at WVU, Iowa State was the leader in the clubhouse. He visited there last weekend and has a visit set with Indiana this weekend. Cal is in the mix as well. Adam tells Mountaineers Now that he anticipates making his decision this upcoming Monday.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

USATSI_19858479_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WVU's Youth is Starting to Make a Serious, Much-Needed Impact

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19858505_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Texas Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
Black and Yellow Modern Workout Youtube Thumbnail (19)
Basketball

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Gets First Big 12 Road Win Since 2021

By Schuyler Callihan
West Virginia's forward James Okonkwo (32) looks to grab the ball against Texas Tech in a Big 12 basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

West Virginia Moves Past Texas Tech

By Christopher Hall
DSC_0047
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Texas Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17546139_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Texas Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19712020_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Geno Smith Named a Finalist for AP Comeback Player of the Year

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2023-01-25 at 12.12.48 PM
Football

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Signs Penn State Defensive Line Transfer

By Schuyler Callihan