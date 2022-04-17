Skip to main content

Jimmy Bell Jr. Details Visit to WVU, What's Next

The Mountaineers wrapped up a successful visit with JUCO big Jimmy Bell Jr.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia basketball recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

West Virginia has just two scholarships remaining and the coaching staff is looking to fill those spots with some interior help. Sunday morning, Jimmy Bell Jr. of Moberly Area College wrapped up his visit to WVU and had a "great time" he told Mountaineers Now. 

"We went around the arena and the facilities, seen the apartments and things like that. Friday night, we went to Keglers which has great wings," Bell said with a laugh. "And spend some time with the guys. The guys on the team are real fun to be around real good guys for sure. I like them like I been here already. We just got along so easy."

It didn't take long for Bell to be blown away by WVU's state of the art facilities as he called them, "something I never seen before, they were insane."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bell informed me that a decision will be made Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. as he will choose between East Tennessee State, Oakland, Sam Houston State, and West Virginia.

In one season at Moberly, Bell nearly averaged a double-double, going for 9.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game on 59% shooting from the field. He finished the season as the third-best offensive rebounder in JUCO (146 rebounds) and 11th in total rebounds.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Ben Hampton
Baseball

West Virginia Tops No. 3 Oklahoma - Evens Series

By Christopher Hall15 hours ago
USATSI_11515742_168388579_lowres
Football

Will Grier Set to Attend WVU Gold-Blue Spring Game

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-16 at 11.49.46 AM
Recruiting

WVU Setting up Big Weekend of Official Visits in June

By Schuyler CallihanApr 16, 2022
Austin Davis
Baseball

West Virginia Falls Short to No. 3 Oklahoma State

By Christopher HallApr 15, 2022
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) takes a jump shot at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated South Carolina Gamecocks 82-71.
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Signs Erik Stevenson

By Christopher HallApr 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-15 at 12.10.26 PM
Recruiting

BREAKING: WVU Lands 2023 LB Josiah Trotter

By Schuyler CallihanApr 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-14 at 9.02.54 PM
Basketball

WVU Signee Pat Suemnick Earns All-Star Selection

By Schuyler CallihanApr 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-14 at 8.55.20 PM
Recruiting

Former Top 2019 WVU Linebacker Target Enters Transfer Portal

By Schuyler CallihanApr 15, 2022