Jimmy Bell Jr. Details Visit to WVU, What's Next

West Virginia has just two scholarships remaining and the coaching staff is looking to fill those spots with some interior help. Sunday morning, Jimmy Bell Jr. of Moberly Area College wrapped up his visit to WVU and had a "great time" he told Mountaineers Now.

"We went around the arena and the facilities, seen the apartments and things like that. Friday night, we went to Keglers which has great wings," Bell said with a laugh. "And spend some time with the guys. The guys on the team are real fun to be around real good guys for sure. I like them like I been here already. We just got along so easy."

It didn't take long for Bell to be blown away by WVU's state of the art facilities as he called them, "something I never seen before, they were insane."

Bell informed me that a decision will be made Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. as he will choose between East Tennessee State, Oakland, Sam Houston State, and West Virginia.

In one season at Moberly, Bell nearly averaged a double-double, going for 9.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game on 59% shooting from the field. He finished the season as the third-best offensive rebounder in JUCO (146 rebounds) and 11th in total rebounds.

